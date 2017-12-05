Christchurch Adventure Park reopens after being gutted during Port Hills fires

The Christchurch Adventure Park has reopened today after being gutted in the Port Hills fires.

It's been a long road to recovery for the park, taking 10 months to repair the damage.

"It's fantastic to be open again we can't wait to be open this summer and have everyone back," general manager Anne Newman told 1 NEWS.

Some have blamed the park for spreading the Port Hills blaze when it continued running the chairlift.

"At the moment that's between insurance companies, doesn't affect our day to day. We're leaving it to them to fight it out," Ms Newman said.

Not all of the bike paths have re-opened, they'll be restored over the next three months but enthusiasts haven't spared any time getting right back into it, with some taking a day off work especially to visit the park.

With hot dry weather predicted for much of the summer the park's organisers are hoping to be better prepared in the case of another fire.