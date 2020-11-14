TODAY |

Chris Liddell, Trump's NZ-born deputy chief of staff, considering resigning — report

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealander and deputy chief of staff to Donald Trump, Chris Liddell, is reportedly considering resigning from his role, according to reports from CNN.

Chris Liddell is looking back over four years alongside the controversial president. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes amid an unprecedented day in the United States as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers prepared to affirm Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The bedlam that ensued caused the debate over the electoral count to be suspended for hours, before resuming this afternoon.

Liddell, a dual US and New Zealand citizen, is currently Trump's deputy chief of staff.

Trump announced in September he intended to nominate Liddell for Secretary General of the OECD.

CNN has reported that Liddell and other top aides to Trump are considering resigning as soon as tonight.

Liddell gave his first televised interview on TVNZ1’s Q+A in November, after taking on his role in the White House.

Because of his current role in handling the transition to the next White House administration amid Trump’s fraud claims and refusal to concede the result, Q+A agreed to strict parameters for interview subjects.

Despite the ongoing controversy around Trump, Liddell said in the interview that he never considered resigning.

“From my point of view, have there been times where I've disagreed with the President's decision? Of course,” he told host Jack Tame.

“But I've never felt that I'm so disagreed with what he's doing that I've ever seriously considered leaving.”

He acknowledged the personal cost for working for Trump.

“The way I describe it — look, I've lost friends from being here; I haven't lost my soul.”

Liddell added: “I believe in what I'm doing. I'm proud of what I've done here.”

That stance is now under question over the events of today.

Reached by Tame again today, Liddell declined to immediately comment. 

