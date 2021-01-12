TODAY |

Chris Hipkins details challenges of closing border to high risk countries as new Covid-19 variants spread

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Chris Hipkins today detailed the challenges of closing New Zealand's border to high risk countries as new highly transmissible Covid-19 variants continue to spread around the globe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The move would have negative consequences for New Zealand according to the Covid-19 Response Minister. Source: 1 NEWS

The move would have negative consequences for New Zealand the Covid-19 Response Minister told media today.

"One of the difficulties of closing the borders completely to high risk countries is that it's very difficult to filter only them out," he said.

"You will have to close the border completely to eliminate all risk of Covid-19 coming into New Zealand, so the consequences of that for us could be quite catastrophic.

"Most of our medical supplies come from abroad and we rely on them coming in from air services, our exporters rely on ships coming in from our ports in order to export their goods and import goods as well, and if we simply shut everything down all of those things will stop happening."

Australia cutting repatriation flight numbers to stop UK coronavirus strain's spread

Hipkins went on to say that means closing the border completely "isn't a realistic option".

His comments come after experts have been calling on the Government to consider banning flights from the United Kingdom and other countries where Covid-19 is out of control.

"As a result (of the new variants) we are seeing more infected people at our border - this is a very serious situation," epidemiologist Nick Wilson told RNZ's Summer Times New Zealand.

"We have had at least seven border failures in the last six months associated with MIQ facilities, including the large Auckland August outbreak.

"It's probably time the government bans flights from the US and the UK until the situations in those countries improve, the risk is just too high."

Amid fears over highly infectious new Covid strains, extra testing extended to most travellers to NZ

The Government announced stricter border measures today, including day zero testing for most passengers arriving in New Zealand.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Alan Kenyon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland shop to pay nearly $15,000 after unjustifiably firing worker for alleged hand cream theft
2
Case of mistaken identity sees small Texas biotech company's market value soar to over $4 billion after Elon Musk tweet
3
Analysis: Sturdier America's Cup boats allow teams to push limits, meaning more capsizes
4
Two Upper Hutt women left feeling 'violated, shaken' after intruder enters homes
5
Killer who strangled woman, cut baby from womb will be first woman federally executed in 60 years tomorrow
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks about ramping up of Covid testing for those coming to New Zealand

Serious crash blocks State Highway 1 near Levin
01:27

Amid fears over highly infectious new Covid strains, extra testing extended to most travellers to NZ

Plea for mandatory police vetting of anyone working with children