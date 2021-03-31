TODAY |

Chris Hipkins, Ayesha Verrall become first ministers to receive Covid-19 jab

Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccination.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Hipkins said he “didn’t even feel it” after being given the jab. Source: 1 NEWS

Hipkins said “we are doing this as a sign of confidence in the vaccination programmes” and as “a move of support for those who are working on our frontlines who we have been asking for some weeks now to come forward and be vaccinated.

As of midnight 66,296 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to 52,183 predominately border workers, Hipkins said. Of those, 16,483 have had the full two doses.

“We are well through the border workforce now,” Hipkins said.

There were about 5,500 doses administered yesterday and Hipkins said that number would rise to around 7,000 or 8,000 a day as authorities worked through the border workforce, their families, and then frontline medical personnel.

More than 50 vaccination sites were operating across the country, the Covid-19 Response Minister said.

Hipkins said the vaccinations had also been offered to Covid-19 and health spokespeople from other political parties.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Kiwi fisherman records massive great white shark lunging out of water, 'looking me in the eye'
2
Upgraded Northland cement factory to use half of NZ’s discarded car tyres produced every year
3
Person dies after car crashes into tree in Te Awamutu
4
Sickening racially motivated attack on Asian American woman, 65, in New York sparks outrage
5
Scott Robertson plays down 'flattering' England rumour but admits future in NZ not concrete
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:12

Wellington anti-sexual violence rally organiser sick of 'consistently feeling unsafe' on city's streets

Cyclist critically injured after accident involving vehicle in Ruakaka, Northland
04:04

'They simply can't take anymore' - Judith Collins says timing of minimum wage increase will hurt struggling businesses
08:29

My Māori Midwife stars want rates of Māori, Pasifika to match birthing populations