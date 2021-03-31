Chris Hipkins, Ayesha Verrall become first ministers to receive Covid-19 jab

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccination.

Hipkins said “we are doing this as a sign of confidence in the vaccination programmes” and as “a move of support for those who are working on our frontlines who we have been asking for some weeks now to come forward and be vaccinated.

As of midnight 66,296 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to 52,183 predominately border workers, Hipkins said. Of those, 16,483 have had the full two doses.

“We are well through the border workforce now,” Hipkins said.

There were about 5,500 doses administered yesterday and Hipkins said that number would rise to around 7,000 or 8,000 a day as authorities worked through the border workforce, their families, and then frontline medical personnel.

More than 50 vaccination sites were operating across the country, the Covid-19 Response Minister said.