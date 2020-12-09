Chris Hipkins assures users’ data collected by upgraded NZ Covid Tracer app will be safe

The effectiveness of the NZ Covid Tracer app’s Bluetooth upgrade is still yet to be determined with the Minister for Covid-19 Response saying it will “add” to the app but will not become a substitute.

Speaking to TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning, Chris Hipkins says the Bluetooth upgrade is just another tool in the toolbox and Kiwis will still be expected to check themselves in using the app.

From tomorrow people with the NZ Covid Tracer app will be able to take advantage of new Bluetooth technology.

“The benefits of the Bluetooth is they tell us who people have been in close contact with,” Hipkins says.

The system, developed by Apple and Google, transmits a signal from your phone allowing it to swap "randomised keys" with other phones with the new update. Both devices record the interaction.

These "randomised keys" don't include any personal information or location data.

When an app user tests positive for Covid-19, they're able to alert people who have a copy of their key on their phone, warning them they're a close contact of a case.

The Ministry of Health will not know you have received an alert unless you choose to get in touch for information and advice.

Hipkins says the Bluetooth add-on is just another information source to use if there is another outbreak of Covid-19.

He also reassured users that the Government wouldn’t be keeping the information and the Privacy Commission had approved the upgrade.