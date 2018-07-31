 

Chris Bishop says LinkedIn endorsement’s only developed in 2012, despite Govt saying Dr Kingi endorsed Haumaha 15-years-ago

Parliament TV
New Zealand
Politics

Tracey Martin, who heads the inquiry into Willy Haumaha's police appointment, said Dr Kingi 'has given great service" to NZ.
New Zealand
Politics
Sam Clarke
1 NEWS Reporter
New Zealand
Sam Clarke
Property
Conservation

A controversial high country station has been sold to a new owner, but there are concerns over a disputed piece of land which was meant for a National Park.

Land Information New Zealand has approved the sale of the 40,000 hectare Mt White Station near Arthur's Pass, including almost 1,000 hectares of land known as Riversdale flats.

The land was put aside for a national park in 1901 but was mistakenly included in the pastoral lease for the neighbouring Mt White station. It's since only had one owner but conservationists say the sale was the perfect opportunity to secure the land for its original purpose.

Forest and Bird Regional Manager Nicky Snoyink says a resolution is overdue.

"I'm pretty disappointed in fact it's quite absurd that the Department of Conservation and LINZ haven't been able to resolve this issue," she said.

"The crown has failed to act in this instance. They need to get in there and make the changes to the legislation to ensure that these places are protected."

The new owner, a Czech national with a permanent residency visa, says he’s committed to ensuring public access to the site and is meeting with LINZ to discuss the future of the land later this week.

Arthurs Pass village
New Zealand
Sam Clarke
Property
Conservation
New Zealand
Economy
Politics

A testy exchange has seen Winston Peters make fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a joke in Parliament's Question Time today.

The National Party leader was questioning the Acting Prime Minister about the state of the New Zealand economy when things got personal.

"What is the Government doing to keep ambitious young New Zealanders in the country considering a new mining job was advertised in Australia every six minutes, while here his Government has banned oil and gas exploration as well as mining on conservation land," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters then shot back, making fun of Mr Bridges accent.

"This Government has not banned oil and gas exploration and whatever that industry called 'mining' is, I am having difficulty trying to understand it."

The answer clearly didn't sit well with the National Party leader.

"Is the reality that when New Zealand has the worst business confidence in a decade, that has a flow on investment and jobs that all he can do is come down to this House and make jokes about it," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters wasn't swayed by Mr Bridges comments.

"I can't win the jokes stake I'm looking at one in terms of his ambition, but I want to tell that member that they can be as mealy mouthed and as doomsday as you like but they won't succeed in the polls or winning the next election," Mr Peters said.

"If they want to help, we welcome all the help they can give, but given their last nine years of abysmal performance I don't think so."

National Party MP Gerry Brownlee then raised a point of order that got him a warning from the Speaker of the House before Question Time moved on.

