Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

A man who fatally shot 22-year-old mother-of-two Chozyn Koroheke has been jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Chozyn Koroheke

Turiarangi Tai was sentenced by Justice Muir in the High Court in Auckland this afternoon.

Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun in her Pakuranga home last April.

Turiarangi Tai in the High Court in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Laura Tupou

Before sentencing, Ms Koroheke's father made a powerful statement about the devastating impact of her death.

Jason Koroheke told the court and a packed and tearful public gallery that he could not bring himself to tell her young children their mother was dead.

Instead, he tells them she is an angel - and her daughter tells him she cannot wait to go to sleep so she can talk to her mother in dreams.

Mr Koroheke said it sickened him to know the last thing Ms Koroheke heard was Tai's 111 call and his grovelling apologies and regret.

Justice Muir earlier said he was torn about whether to impose life imprisonment without parole, which he had to consider under the three-strikes law.

