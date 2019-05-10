TODAY |

Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road

1 NEWS
Two Chorus workers have caught red-handed dumping rubbish into bush on the side of a road near Morere, in Wairoa region.

Local man Richard Ewels came across the pair and filmed the encounter.

The men can be heard denying they are fly-tipping, but after they leave Mr Ewels films the four rubbish bags lying in the bush.

It’s not clear what they contained.

Mr Ewels reported the find to both the Wairoa District Council and Chorus. He talked to 1 NEWS about the incident.

    Richard Ewels says motorists littering near his Hawke's Bay home is nothing new.

    "I was just walking down the road to visit my neighbours and saw the van parked and two guys tossing bits of cardboard initially into the bushes.

    "I tried to capture them on video and saw them toss four black bags full of rubbish into the bushes.

    "They were sheepish, and pretty much denied it, saying they just stopped for a smoke," Mr Ewels said.

    He was worried about the possible environmental impact the rubbish would cause.

    "There's a river nearby and eventually all this stuff that people throw out of cars and fly-dump washes down and into the ocean harming marine life. I am a surfer and I don't want to see that."

    The telecommunications infrastructure company released a statement saying the incident was brought to its attention yesterday.

    "I can confirm that we've located the technicians shown in the video and a crew has been sent to clean up the area. This behaviour is simply unacceptable and it is being dealt with through the appropriate processes internally.”

    The incident occurred on Wednesday.

    When 1 NEWS visited the site today the rubbish was gone.

      The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
