Chorus lines scattered on road after Auckland crash

Chorus lines have been scattered over a West Auckland road after a car smashed into a power pole overnight.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

Fire Service were called to the scene on West Coast Road in Oratia after 12am.

Fire Service spokesman, Jaron Phillips told 1 NEWS a woman was found at the scene, who was drifting in and out of consciousness.

"We're providing scene protection until the power authority arrive to clear up the power lines," he said.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.