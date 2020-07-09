Choreographer Parris Goebel officially becomes member of New Zealand Order of Merit

The South Auckland-born dancer, actress and director received the medal in a formal ceremony in Wellington after being named in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2019.



Parris called the moment "a huge honour" and "so surreal," adding that she and her father "went crazy" upon receiving the news.



"I think it just shows, you know, to dream and chase your dreams and I really didn't think dance would get me such an honour like this, so to be acknowledged on such a large scale ... it's so beautiful," she said.



"I think it shows kids if you're creative and maybe not following the normal pathway that we're expected to follow, it's okay - do you and do your thing."



"I think to be able to live my dreams and express myself and then to be honoured for that is just the best feeling."



The 28-year-old is the founder and main choreographer of the dance school The Palace Dance Studio. Her dance crew, The Royal Family, has won the World Hip Hop Dance Championship three times.