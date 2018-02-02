Chopper crew film devastating damage on West Coast road after massive storm

A chopper crew from Glacier Country Helicopters have captured widespread damage caused to a West Coast road caused by ex-cyclone Fehi.
Vision shows downed trees and the damaged road north of Franz Josef near Lake Mapourika.
Source: Glacier Country Helicopters
This shot is of the road north of Franz Josef near Lake Mapourika.
The chopper crew are working alongside the Civil Defence by flying generators in to Fox Glacier to keep the water treatment plants running.
Sarah Keshah had only been in the country three days before getting trapped in the major storm with hundreds of other motorists yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.
Source: Howie Wilson