Chocolate Pods to be discontinued in New Zealand

Beloved Australian chocolate treat Pods are being discontinued in New Zealand due to production capabilities.

Pods Mars. Source: Mars New Zealand

The chocolate morsels, featuring a gooey centre in a biscuit cup, come in multiple flavours including Mars, Snickers and S'mores.

"Like most manufacturers, we regularly review our product offerings on a country-by-country basis. Due to changes in our manufacturing capability, we've had to make the difficult decision to discontinue Pods in New Zealand," Mars New Zealand general manager Peter Simmons told 1 NEWS.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, and when we do, we always try to balance the expectations of our customers with the needs of our business.



"We recognise some will be disappointed by this change."