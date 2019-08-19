TODAY |

Chocolate biscuit lover alarmed after discovering less treats for the same price

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink

A chocolate biscuit lover discovered something disturbing with his favourite biscuit while opening a packet recently.

Craig contacted Fair Go to let them know that Griffin's Chit Chats appeared to have dropped one of its biscuits from their packs, while keeping the same price.

The old packs held 11 biscuits, while the new ones hold only 10.

However, the price remained the same at $2.69 per pack.

Griffin's confirmed this to Fair Go saying: "Craig is quite right that we have recently made a change to our much-loved Chit Chats by removing one biscuit from the packet.

"In doing so, we have used an existing tray from our current range."

The news is reminiscent of a recent controversy that saw chocolate lovers up in arms when Cadbury changed the shape of its Easter Marshmallow Eggs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In this edition of Haydo’s Mailbag we’re also on the case of a shower cleaner that needs a clean shower to be effective. Source: Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:33
We take a look into whether this is fair.
Fair Go: Northland man frustrated he's got to foot bill to make sure totara trees keep clear of powerlines
2
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
3
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
After complaints about misleading pricing we put the workshop to the test ourselves.
Fair Go: Christchurch mechanic's workshop accused of overcharging on Sunday WOF checks
5
Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels.
Tauranga man caught on camera with stolen wheels makes amends to business he stole from
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:53
Seven Sharp’s Tim Wilson has this story that’s sure to pull your heartstrings.

Cat returned home to loving nine-year-old owner after being mistakenly dumped out with trash 18 months ago
07:50
After complaints about misleading pricing we put the workshop to the test ourselves.

Fair Go: Christchurch mechanic's workshop accused of overcharging on Sunday WOF checks

04:21
The school in north west Auckland is now closed off to a significant part of the community.

Locals riled up after Kaipara College becomes zoned
Earthquake.

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles lower North Island, felt by more than 3500 people