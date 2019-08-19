Chocolate biscuit lover alarmed after discovering less treats for the same price

A chocolate biscuit lover discovered something disturbing with his favourite biscuit while opening a packet recently.

Craig contacted Fair Go to let them know that Griffin's Chit Chats appeared to have dropped one of its biscuits from their packs, while keeping the same price.

The old packs held 11 biscuits, while the new ones hold only 10.

However, the price remained the same at $2.69 per pack.

Griffin's confirmed this to Fair Go saying: "Craig is quite right that we have recently made a change to our much-loved Chit Chats by removing one biscuit from the packet.

"In doing so, we have used an existing tray from our current range."