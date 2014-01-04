'Chlorine explosion' at school pool leads to evacuation

Source:
A chlorine 'explosion' in a Kaipara District school pool was reported earlier today.
The Fire Service says the incident at Ruawai College led to a neighbouring property being evacuated.
The Fire Service said in a tweet that "Reaction at school pool continues to release gas & "pop" - immediate area isolated. Understood to have been caused from mixing wrong product."
The alarm was raised at 11.30am with four Fire Service crews being sent.
All crew members wore chemical splash suits. One patient is being treated for inhalation of chlorine fumes with fire crews cleaning up the scene.
