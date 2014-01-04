'Chlorine explosion' at school pool leads to evacuation

A chlorine 'explosion' in a Kaipara District school pool was reported earlier today.

The Fire Service says the incident at Ruawai College led to a neighbouring property being evacuated.

Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service said in a tweet that "Reaction at school pool continues to release gas & "pop" - immediate area isolated. Understood to have been caused from mixing wrong product."

The alarm was raised at 11.30am with four Fire Service crews being sent.