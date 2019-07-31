Chlöe Swarbrick moves to third place on Green Party list

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick has been propelled up her party's list to the third place ranking just behind the two co-leaders and ahead of those with ministerial portfolios.

By Craig McCulloch of rnz.co.nz

The first-term MP - who was ranked seventh in 2017 - said she felt an "immense amount of gratitude" to the party's members for the ranking.

"This is a very strange job. I have always found it really difficult to gauge how well I'm doing," Swarbrick said.

"I'm very thankful to the party and to the membership for that vote of confidence."

The Green Party's official candidate list - which was published this morning - was decided by a full membership vote after a draft list was circulated in April.

Swarbrick has made a name for herself as one of the most vocal proponents in Parliament for drug reform. She also won international notoriety for remarking "OK, Boomer" in Parliament last year after National MP Todd Muller shouted out during her speech.

The final list make-up reflected a "diversity of perspectives" within the party from "old school environmentalists through to those from the frontlines of Te Tiriti justice," Swarbrick said.

Co-leader Marama Davidson is ranked number one on the list, followed by co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw, a reversal of their most recent positions.

Associate Minister for Health and Transport Julie Anne Genter occupies the number four spot, immediately after Swarbrick.

Justice under-secretary Jan Logie and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage sit at spots five and six respectively, while first term MP Golriz Ghahraman is ranked seventh.

Veteran activist Teanau Tuiono holds the highest ranking - at eight - of candidates outside of Parliament, followed by scholar and activist Elizabeth Kerekere.

Anti-poverty campaigner Ricardo Menéndez March rounds out the top 10.

In a press release, James Shaw said he was confident the "exceptional group of people" would lead the Greens back into the heart of Government in September.

"We are a force to be reckoned with and are entering this critically important race more united and determined than ever," he said.

"Our people are what make us different," Marama Davidson said in the statement.

"I've had the pleasure of working alongside many of our candidates in Parliament the past three years and welcome the fresh voices who are bringing even bigger, bolder and more diverse ideas to the table."

The Greens currently have eight MPs after winning just over 6 percent of the vote in 2017. The last four public political polls have put the Greens hovering around the 5 percent threshold to make it back into Parliament.

The ACT party yesterday released an unranked list of 49 candidates, including deputy Beth Houlbrooke and lobbyist Brooke van Velden. ACT's board intends to release the final ranking in late June.

Green 2020 list

1. Marama Davidson - Tāmaki Makaurau

2. James Shaw - Wellington Central

3. Chlöe Swarbrick - Auckland Central

4. Julie Anne Genter - (list only)

5. Jan Logie - Mana

6. Eugenie Sage - Banks Peninsula

7. Golriz Ghahraman - Mt Roskill

8. Teanau Tuiono - Palmerston North

9. Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere - Ikaroa Rāwhiti

10. Ricardo Menéndez March - Maungakiekie

11. Steve Abel - New Lynn

12. Teall Crossen - Rongotai

13. Scott Willis - Taieri

14. Kyle MacDonald - Epsom

15. Lourdes Vano - Manurewa

16. John Ranta - Ōhāriu

17. Lawrence Xu-Nan - Pakuranga

18. Luke Wijohn - Mt Albert

19. Kaya Sparke - Rotorua

20. Jack Brazil - Dunedin

21. James Crow - Napier

22. Elliot Blyth

23. Richard McIntosh - Hutt South