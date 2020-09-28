Chlöe Swarbrick hits back at ACT candidate's 'fiscal child abuse' comment, calling it 'disgusting' and a typical 'soundbite'

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbick has hit back at ACT's Brooke van Velden during the Young Voters' Debate this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During the debate, moderator Jack Tame asked van Velden how ACT would relieve the burden of Covid-19 for younger Kiwis.

The ACT candidate told Tame the current Government wasn't getting it right and that the current economic response was "fiscal child abuse".

"I think it's disgraceful, it's fiscal child abuse that we're borrowing $140 billion and we're expecting the next generation to pay that back.

"Not only are they not about to be able to buy homes, but they might not be able to save at all."

Swarbrick swiftly responded to van Velden's comment, telling the audience that it was a typical "ACT party soundbite".

The Green MP's rebuttle was met with a round of applause.

"It’s disgusting, I mean guys, where do you think things like child poverty come from, I'm serious here."

An impassioned Swarbrick then went on to explain the reality of child poverty in New Zealand.