Chirping cricket epidemic in Auckland the 'worst in almost a decade'

Auckland city is in the grips of a plague of crickets, with their incessant chirping driving residents nuts.

Spurred on by wet weather and plentiful grass, the City of Sails has crickets in every nook and cranny.

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson met with a pest control expert to find out just how bad the epidemic is.

"I've been knocking out bugs in this town for almost a decade and this is the worst I've seen," Mark McDonald of Bug King Pest Solutions said.

Mr McDonald says it's the wealth of grass this summer which has caused the spike in numbers.

"This is just cricket heaven, more grass, more crickets," he explained.