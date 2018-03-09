 

Chirping cricket epidemic in Auckland the 'worst in almost a decade'

Auckland city is in the grips of a plague of crickets, with their incessant chirping driving residents nuts.

Spurred on by wet weather and plentiful grass, the City of Sails has crickets in every nook and cranny.

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson met with a pest control expert to find out just how bad the epidemic is.

Tim Wilson meets a pest control expert in the thick of the situation.
Source: Seven Sharp

"I've been knocking out bugs in this town for almost a decade and this is the worst I've seen," Mark McDonald of Bug King Pest Solutions said.

Mr McDonald says it's the wealth of grass this summer which has caused the spike in numbers.

"This is just cricket heaven, more grass, more crickets," he explained.

While there isn't much people can do about the crickets enjoying the great outdoors, the Bug King had one last piece of advice: "You can stop them getting inside, so you need to give me a call. I'm the Bug King".

