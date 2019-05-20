TODAY |

Chinese water bottling plant's proposal to take water from Whakatane aquifer 'sustainable', court hears

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Sam Kelway
Environment

A court's been told the water take from a proposed expansion of an existing water bottling plant "is sustainable."

The Environment Court is hearing evidence from experts called by Creswell New Zealand on the second day of a week-long hearing in Whakatane.

Creswell New Zealand plans to expand Otakiri Springs.

It was granted consent by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to take more than a billion litres of water a year.

Under the proposal, it could produce 1800 bottles of water a minute.

The water would be bottled on-site, using glass and recycled plastics, It would also have the capacity to produce plastic bottles, to be sold here and overseas.

Groundwater expert Mike Goff told the court the aquifer at Otakiri Springs is about a 190 metres below the surface.

Mr Goff said if the water wasn't used for bottling, it would form part of the "water-cycle" and "4000 litres a second" would eventually find its way to the ocean.

Two groups are appealing resource consent: Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa (Te Rūnanga) and Sustainable Otakiri.

Te Rūnanga's appeal, as stated in opening submissions, is on the effect of the aquifer, the people and land, "and on their ability to exercise kaitiakitanga," the submission states.

Sustainable Otakiri is appealing the impact the proposed water bottling plant will have on the community.

It's also questioning whether Creswell incorrectly applied for consent through the Resource Management Act.

The hearing continues.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.
    More From
    New Zealand
    Sam Kelway
    Environment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Surge in NZ immigration website searches after Liberal coalition's Australia election win
    2
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    3
    In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
    Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
    4
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    5
    Scott Robertson said “the boys really refute the allegations” on arrival back in New Zealand from South Africa.
    Crusaders coach standing by players accused of making homophobic slurs in Cape Town, describes incident as 'selfie gone wrong'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Alan James Harris.

    Man accused of stealing guns from Palmerston North Police Station appears in court

    Search resumes for man missing after car crashes into Taranaki river

    05:29
    Whena Owen discovers what the medieval religious wars were really all about.

    History behind the Crusades as the Crusaders consider a name change
    08:37
    The Prime Minister discusses the work environment at Parliament ahead of today's release of the inquiry into bullying and harassment.

    Working at Parliament 'tough', Jacinda Ardern says ahead of bullying and harassment inquiry release today