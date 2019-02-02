TODAY |

Chinese water bottling company given two abatement notices after plastic beads, contaminants found in wastewater

Chinese water bottling company, Cloud Ocean Water has been served two abatement notices to stop the discharge of contaminants - wash water and plastic beads as well as a $750 infringement notice.

Cloud Ocean Water bought a block of land in the suburb of Belfast in Christchurch near its existing site earlier this year.

When an Environment Canterbury resource management officer visited the site on May 14, it was found an overflow of wash water from storage tanks may have gone into the nearby Kaputahi Creek.

The abatement notice means Cloud Ocean Water must stop discharging this wash water in a manner where it could enter a waterway, and only discharge it in an approved manner – in this case to Council trade waste.

"As well, the officer also observed loose plastic beads which are melted down to create bottles. If the beads entered the stormwater network they would also be considered a contaminant and could smother the bed of a waterway.

"A second abatement notice therefore requires Cloud Ocean Water to cease discharging plastic beads to land, clean up the site and document how it will manage the issue in the future. This abatement notice also relates to the discharge of sediment on site, which Cloud Ocean has been told it needs to cease."

The company was issued a $750 infringement notice due to the discharge of sediment to land where it may enter water.

    Cloud Ocean Water has bought a block of land in Belfast and says the plant would employ 200 people.
