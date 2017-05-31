Chinese national jailed for two years over false passport

A Chinese national working unlawfully as a builder in New Zealand will spend two years in jail for immigration fraud.

Source: 1 NEWS

Zi Xiang Lin, 49, was sentenced in Hamilton District Court on a charge relating to providing a false passport.

Immigration New Zealand assistant general manager Peter Devoy says the agency will not tolerate immigration fraud and the sentence is a strong deterrent.

Lin has been in New Zealand since 2005, when he arrived from Fiji on a false Hong Kong passport.

INZ was unaware he was living in the country until March this year, when he was located on a Hamilton house building site while compliance officers were looking for another person.

He was detained after he gave a false identity, but later provided information on his genuine identity.