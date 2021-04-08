TODAY |

'Chinese Hypnotist' trains Seven Sharp's newest reporter to become more confident

Source:  1 NEWS

Meet Haiming Jiang is a hypnotist who trains his subjects in cognitive behavioural therapy to become more confident, whilst also making his live audiences laugh.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hai-ming Jiang bills himself as the Chinese Hypnotist. Source: Seven Sharp

Jiang, who calls himself the Chinese Comedy Hypnotist, told Seven Sharp he decided to blend comedy and hypnotism “to make people laugh and make people feel fun and I also get to have fun”.

“I think anybody can do anything if they want, including me and including you,” he said.

Jiang put his skills to the test by hypnotising Seven Sharp’s newest reporter, comedian James Mustapic, to let go of his anxiety and nail his job.

To find out more, click on the video above.

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka has crown ripped from head, injured in onstage melee
2
Another border worker has tested positive for Covid-19, Ashley Bloomfield confirms
3
Temporarily halting travellers from India has 'element of racism', says Indian community leader
4
To squat or not: Experts say it's time to lift lid on how we go to the toilet
5
Auckland DHB discouraging staff from going to Australia while on leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Single mum forced to pay double rent in move to public housing
01:55

South Auckland community leaders converge on Manurewa Marae to receive their first Covid-19 jabs
01:49

Concerns skilled construction workers could be lost to 'trade drain' as trans-Tasman travel bubble opens
00:45

Families of Pike River miners taking matters into their own hands to make future re-entry efforts possible