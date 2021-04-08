'Chinese Hypnotist' trains Seven Sharp's newest reporter to become more confident

Meet Haiming Jiang is a hypnotist who trains his subjects in cognitive behavioural therapy to become more confident, whilst also making his live audiences laugh.

Jiang, who calls himself the Chinese Comedy Hypnotist, told Seven Sharp he decided to blend comedy and hypnotism “to make people laugh and make people feel fun and I also get to have fun”.

“I think anybody can do anything if they want, including me and including you,” he said.

Jiang put his skills to the test by hypnotising Seven Sharp’s newest reporter, comedian James Mustapic, to let go of his anxiety and nail his job.