Chinese Embassy sends ambassador to Rotorua, offers condolences, after fatal tourist bus crash

The Chinese Embassy told 1 NEWS it's sending an ambassador to Rotorua to offer condolences after the fatal tourist bus crash this morning.

Police say there are "a number of fatalities" after a bus rolled on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am.

The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand issued the following statement to 1 NEWS about the fatal tourist bus crash: "The Embassy attaches great importance to the tragic incident. Our deep condolences with those who died and injured.

"Ambassador Wu Xi is now on her way to Rotorua to meet the injured Chinese citizens and provide assistance."

Police and five helicopters are at the scene of the bus crash in Ngatira, near Rotorua. Source: Supplied

A St John spokesperson says five helicopters and five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

St John says 21 people have been taken to various hospitals in the area, including one person in a serious condition who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

State Highway 5 is closed between Tirau and Ngongotaha, the NZ Transport Agency says.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.