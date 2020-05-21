Chinese embassy in Auckland vandalised amid increasing tensions

The Chinese embassy in Auckland has been vandalised with anti-government and pro-Taiwan messages.

In a video, posted to Twitter yesterday, graffiti can be be seen reading "Taiwan #1" and "f*** the CCP" [Chinese Communist Party] across the embassy's fence in Greenlane.



It comes after China heavily criticised New Zealand's calls for Taiwan to join the World Health Organisation.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters also came under fire from the Chinese government earlier this month after telling Ambassador Wu Xi to "listen to your master".

