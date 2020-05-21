TODAY |

Chinese embassy in Auckland vandalised amid increasing tensions

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chinese embassy in Auckland has been vandalised with anti-government and pro-Taiwan messages.

Messages reading "Taiwan #1" and "f*** the CCP" was scrawled across the fence. Source: Twitter / Otto Huang

In a video, posted to Twitter yesterday, graffiti can be be seen reading "Taiwan #1" and "f*** the CCP" [Chinese Communist Party] across the embassy's fence in Greenlane.

It comes after China heavily criticised New Zealand's calls for Taiwan to join the World Health Organisation. 

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters also came under fire from the Chinese government earlier this month after telling Ambassador Wu Xi to "listen to your master".

Winston Peters says no risk to NZ's ties with China after his comments Taiwan should re-join WHO

Taiwan has been excluded from re-joining the international health body, with the Chinese government stating there "is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China". 

New Zealand
Auckland
Asia
Politics
