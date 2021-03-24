TODAY |

Chinese builders found working illegally should not be deported — Migrant Workers Association

Source: 

A group representing migrant workers says 10 Chinese men found working illegally at Auckland construction sites should not be deported.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The men overstayed for between 17 months and three years, immigration officials say. Source: 1 NEWS

Two were due to be deported last night, but RNZ has not had official confirmation that the deportation went ahead.

The other men are being held in Mt Eden Prison until a date is set for their removal from the country.

Their lawyer, Matt Robson, said the workers were victims of human trafficking and paid substantial sums to a third party, who arranged travel and work.

Migrant Workers Association president Anu Kaloti said keeping the men in the country would help in investigating the case.

read more
Ten Chinese nationals arrested at Auckland construction site, face deportation

"I'm very confident that both workers can be extremely helpful in the investigation to expose the exploiting employers.

"People don't just bump into work and start working - they have been provided work by the employers.

"The culprits here are the exploiting employers, not the Chinese workers themselves."

New Zealand had "systemic, wide-spread" immigrant labour exploitation issues, Kaloti said.

"The minimum that this government can do is stop the practice of catching reserves of migrant workers to employers because that is bondage, that is akin to modern slavery."

read more
Construction workers facing deportation to China put in 'precarious situation' — advocates

Green MP Ricardo Menendez-March has called for the deportations to be paused to allow an investigation into the claims of migrant exploitation and human trafficking.

However, Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi said he had been assured the proper processes were followed and Immigration NZ had not found any evidence of trafficking.

"Agencies are satisfied further investigations around employment and immigration breaches can be carried out without the need for the men to remain in New Zealand," Faafoi said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Immigration
Auckland
Employment
Business
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Wānaka supermarkets flout trading rules and open on Good Friday
2
'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found
3
One critical after two-car crash in Bay of Plenty, SH2 blocked
4
Regulation of window blinds needed after toddler killed in tragic accident, coroner urges
5
Man dies in workplace incident in Manawatū
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former Florida teacher convicted of secretly recording 124 students undressing
06:31

Reproductive rights pioneer recalls advent of contraceptive pill 60 years on

NSW security guard bashed after stopping man in shopping centre for not wearing face mask
00:28

Black Caps wrap up golden summer with convincing victory