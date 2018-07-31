 

China's famous Terracotta Warriors to go on display at Te Papa this year

1 NEWS
The 2300-year-old terracotta warriors, one of China's most famous attractions, will come to Te Papa this year.

The national museum said in a release the Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality exhibit will open op December 15 and run until April 19 next year.

Te Papa has developed the $2.6m exhibition with support of up to $500,000 from the Major Events Development Fund, which is administered by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

Geraint Martin, Te Papa's Chief Executive, said the exhibition will give many the chance to see "treasures that many wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to see".

"The exhibition promises to be a major and unique event for Te Papa and for New Zealand," he said.

The exhibit will feature eight of the warriors, which stand about 180cm high, as well as two full-size terracotta horses.

They were built more than 2000 years ago and placed underground inside the tomb of Qin Shihuang - China's first emperor - and only discovered in 1974 by a farmer digging a well near Xi'an, Shanxi province.

There are an estimated 7000 soldiers in all and each one has a unique face and features.

Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China.
Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China. Source: Peter Morgan/Wikimedia Commons
Associated Press
An independent investigation report released today more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the Government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. 

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded".

Wife of MH370 passenger 'very angry' Malaysian officials only gave 48 hours notice to attend briefing

Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.
Source: 1 NEWS

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. 

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said today's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found. 

Malaysia's Government has said it is open to resume searching if credible evidence of the plane's location emerges.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries after she listened to an investigation report on missing Flight 370, in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
The number of Kiwis - especially non-Māori Kiwis - learning te reo continues to surge, but some Māori are suffering from "language trauma" after decades of having their language oppressed, a leading Māori broadcaster says.

Te Karere's Scotty Morrison, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said it brings him great joy to see the surge in interest from Kiwis wanting to learn the langauge, and the classes he teaches are full.

"Daily I'll be getting calls from people wanting to learn the language ... it's happening all around the country," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Morrison said non-Māori often have an easier time learning te reo, as they come in fresh, while Māori often suffer from "language trauma" where there is a strong emotional attachment to their learning.

That trauma comes from decades of the language being oppressed and discouraged in New Zealand.

"It was on a serious decline for a long time," Mr Morrison said.

"That kind of trauma is still with a lot of Māori people ... people who aren't Māori can just come in and go for it.

"In the last three to five years we've started to see the tide changing."

TE REO MAINSTREAM

A Guardian article published at the weekend quoted University of Auckland language expert John McCaffery, who said "Māori has gone mainstream".

"It has been really dramatic, the past three years in particular," Mr McCaffery said.

"What we’re seeing is a clear indication that the language’s status and prestige has risen dramatically and research shows that is one of the key indicators of whether children and young people will be interested and committed to learning it."

Mr Morrison praised Breakfast host Jack Tame, who has undertaken lessons in te reo, for his championing and consistent usage of the language on the show, reaching a wide audience.

He also noted that "ministers in government are all starting to get on board" - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave her daughter Neve the Māori middle name Te Aroha when she was born on June 21.

In terms of teaching te reo in schools, Mr Morrison said he can see it happening in the near future.

"I think we're headed in that direction and that's really positive and it brings me great joy," Mr Morrison said.

"The value of learning te reo ... it actually teaches you a lot more about yourself and where your place is in Aotearoa."

Classes are full, with non-Māori especially keen to learn Te Reo Māori. Source: Breakfast
