China urges New Zealand to extradite man accused of murder in Shanghai

Associated Press
China has urged New Zealand to think again after a court in Wellington ruled yesterday that a man accused of murdering a woman in Shanghai a decade ago could not be extradited due to concerns he could be tortured.

Kyung Yup Kim, a Korean citizen who moved to New Zealand 30 years ago, was arrested in 2011 over the death of 20-year-old Pei Yun Chen two years earlier, and spent five years in New Zealand jails before being released on bail.

Chinese police say they have forensic and circumstantial evidence linking him to the crime.

In a 99-page judgment, the Court of Appeal ruled that "torture remains widespread" in China and "confessions obtained through torture are regularly admitted in evidence".

Kim, himself, claims he has a defence to the charge but won't get a fair trial in China.

The long-running case represents the first time China has tried to extradite a suspect from New Zealand, which does not have a formal extradition agreement with the country.

Speaking to journalists in Beijing, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Geng Shuang, said China "attaches great importance to the protection and promotion of human rights", as he called on New Zealand to handle the case in a "fair manner" as extradite Kim "as soon as possible".

The ruling comes at a time that Hong Kong is considering a bill that would allow suspects in the semi-autonomous territory to be extradited to mainland China. The proposal has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to take to the streets in the largest protests there in at least a decade.

Critics believe the legislation would risk Hong Kong residents, who were promised they could maintain greater freedoms after the former British colony's handover to China in 1997, being entrapped in China's opaque judicial system.

    Korean citizen Kyung Yup Kim is accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman in Shanghai in 2009. Source: 1 NEWS
