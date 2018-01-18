China Southern flight returns to Auckland, makes emergency landing

A China Southern flight from Auckland to Guangzhou was forced to make an emergency landing back in Auckland last night.

The flight path of the China Southern plane that made an emergency landing in Auckland last night. Source: Flight Aware

Just 30 minutes after the flight had left Auckland International Airport, the Boeing 777 turned around and made a "full emergency landing," according to an Auckland Airport spokesperson.

The media spokesperson confirmed that the China Southern plane went through the standard procedure with fire services.

Flight CZ306 departed from Auckland International Airport at 11pm last night and had been scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou, China at 5.20am this morning.