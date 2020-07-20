China retaliates over Hong Kong stoush, announces it will suspend extradition agreement with NZ

China is reportedly suspending its extradition agreement with New Zealand in retaliation to New Zealand suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Source: Breakfast

Beijing threatened reprisal after Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced last week that New Zealand would be suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong following the introduction of a controversial new security law.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reportedly announced its retaliation at a daily briefing today, Reuters reports.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

When New Zealand suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong last week, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy called it "a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations".

The controversial security law is seen as undermining the 'one country, two systems' framework that sees Hong Kong as governed separately from China - a key part of the 1997 deal that saw the UK hand over the territory to China.

Canada, Australia and the UK have all made similar moves to New Zealand in response to the law's passing, including suspending extradition treaties with Hong Kong.

An extradition treaty, as New Zealand had with Hong Kong, means New Zealand has an obligation to extradite people accused of crimes in Hong Kong when requested.

read more