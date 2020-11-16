China claims Covid-19 found on meat products imported from New Zealand

China has claimed it's found Covid-19 on food products imported from New Zealand.

Tests have been carried out on beef and tripe products that had arrived in a city in Shandong province after the virus was found on product packaging.

China has made similar detections before from other countries as it ramped up testing on frozen goods in an attempt to stop Covid-19 from coming into the country.

China has now suspended imports of frozen goods from some countries with clusters of the coronavirus. New Zealand is not on that list at this stage.

It's not known how Covid-19 got onto the products which came from New Zealand. They go through a number of processes before they get to China.

The World Health Organization has consistently said the risk of contracting Covid-19 from frozen packaging low.