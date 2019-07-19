TODAY |

Chilean naval ship welcomed by 21-gun salute as it docks in Auckland

Grace Stanton
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Grace Stanton

A Chilean naval ship with a history of torture docked in Auckland today after a pair of 21-gun salutes.

The TS Esmeralda fired the 21-gun salute in recognition of "New Zealand's Queen and the country," a New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said.

The Royal New Zealand Navy fired a salute in return from the training jetty on base in Devonport to honour the Chileans.

The Esmeralda that docked in Auckland today. Source: 1 NEWS

A 21-gun salute is the highest gun salute that is given. The navy's last 21-gun salute was at Waitangi on Waitangi Day.

The Esmeralda is on a seven-month training exercise around the Pacific.

It's first stop was in Wellington and it's next stop is in Sydney, Australia.

The captain of the ship, Claudia Maldomado, said they are visiting nine countries in total and return home on January 5 next year.

He told 1 NEWS he has felt very welcomed in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Esmeralda is on a six-month training exercise around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

"It has been a fantastic time," he said. "We make many friends."

There are 278 people on board the ship from 13 different countries, including one New Zealander.

During their time in Auckland, football and volleyball matches will be played between the Chilean and Kiwi sailors.

"It's a great way to enhance the friendship between the navy - we will share a burger and beer and become friends," Mr Maldomado said.

After the ship docked, Chileans did a traditional dance. Source: 1 NEWS

But the Chilean naval ship hasn't always served as a symbol of good will - in fact, just the opposite. It was used as a torture centre under Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship.

In 2004, Chile's navy admitted torture took place on board soon after the military coup in 1973.

The four-masted ship regularly tours around the world and is often targeted by protestors because of its history.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Esmeralda is on a seven-month training exercise around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Grace Stanton
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Police are desperate to find the men they believe are responsible for the attack, which left the woman with a broken eye-socket, nose and cheek.
Police hunting man who smashed glass in woman's face at West Auckland bar, leaving her with broken nose, eye-socket and cheek
2
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
3
Jacob Braithwaite pulled people from the house moments after the blast.
'Pretty much just raw flesh' – Man who rushed to rescue people from Christchurch gas explosion describes gruesome scene
4
The Samoan Pacific Nations squad has been training in Auckland this week, bringing together players from far and wide, including a new breed of Aussies.
Manu Samoa inadvertently given a helping hand from Australia before RWC
5
Concerns for safety of 13-year-old girl missing for nearly a week in Dunedin
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Report released on addressing child poverty

Study finds 'systemic inequality' in Māori involvement in child protection

Concerns for safety of 13-year-old girl missing for nearly a week in Dunedin
01:08
Jacinda Ardern was set to fly home on the aircraft this afternoon.

Jacinda Ardern temporarily stranded in Australia after air force 757 breaks down, again

Whangārei crash brings powerlines onto SH1, causes gridlock