Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Valentine's Day is being used to push a message of acceptance, with a children's story book featuring gay characters going on sale.

Promised Land is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends and then fall in love.

It was written by Wellington friends Chaz Harris and Adam Reynolds, who say they grew up questioning whether being gay was wrong because same sex couples never featured in their childhoods.

"We wanted to try to normalise homosexuality," Mr Reynolds says.

"It's not a crime to be who you are," Mr Harris says.

The pair turned to the crowd funding website Kickstarter to raise almost $50,000 needed to illustrate, design and print the book.

Promised Land characters Jack and Leo. Source: Supplied

Fifteen hundred copies were printed, with 45 per cent of presales going to the United States and Canada, while 32 per cent were sold in New Zealand and Australia.

Promised Land is available on Amazon, iBooks and on www.promisedlandstore.com, with eBook translated editions in Spanish, Spanish for Latin America and Brazilian Portuguese.

Te Reo Maori and Italian versions of the book are currently in the works.

Chaz Harris is hoping New Zealand's schools will use Promised Land as a learning tool.

"If you don't see yourself in stories you don’t see yourself in the world and the world's a much better place if you're in it," Mr Harris says.