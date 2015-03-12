Children's play area to be constructed at Parliament

A new children's play area is to be constructed on Parliament's front lawn, in an attempt to make "families and children feel more welcome".

Source: Breakfast

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said today in a press release the new play space on the smaller front lawn aims to increase Parliament's accessibility for both children and adults, and to create a more welcoming and enjoyable experience.

"The play space will also help to meet the rapidly growing need for play spaces in Wellington, as inner city apartment living becomes more common for young families, " the statement said.

"While designs are not yet finalised, the space will use natural materials to blend in with the surroundings, and will reflect the history of the land and the significance of its location."