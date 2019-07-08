Children's Commissioner slams Auckland cops for posting photos of handcuffed young teens following helicopter pursuit

The Children's Commissioner has criticised police for posting pictures of three teenagers in handcuffs, following a dramatic pursuit on Auckland's North Shore.

Earlier this week North Shore Police posted two photos to Facebook of the incident.

They had been searching for a 14-year-old who was allegedly breaching his bail conditions. He had been spotted with two other boys near Larking’s Landing in Beach Haven.

Police staff, involving the Eagle helicopter and the dog squad caught the three teenagers who police say had tried to evade officers by going into the water and mud.

Police caught up with the mud-covered teens near Larking’s Landing in Beach Haven. Source: NZ Police

Police posted an image to their social media account of three teens in handcuffs following the pursuit. There was also an image of the Eagle helicopter and the boys running through mud.

The police social media posts of the images have since been removed following a number of requests.

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft last night expressed concern on Twitter.

“We are concerned with posts by Police and now media outlets regarding the pursuit, which used a helicopter, of three children," Judge Becroft wrote.

"These photos may breach the children’s legal right to privacy. The nature of this story is inappropriate regardless of the job that Police have to do,” he added.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman also weighed in, labelling the use of the images a “gross breach” by police.

“Children have special privacy rights for a reason. Most in our youth justice system already suffer mental health issues and trauma that is redoubled when those rights are breached. Posting video of young people by NZ Police was a gross breach," she posted.