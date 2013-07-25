Children's Commissioner renews calls to lower voting age to 16, but parliament not convinced

Renewed calls to lower the voting age have surfaced from the Children's Commissioner, who voiced his concerns yesterday that the current age limit sets youth apart as a group "without a voice".

Andrew Becroft Source: Q+A

Judge Andrew Becroft said in a select committee meeting yesterday the high number of politically disengaged youth meant children meant New Zealand needed to do better.

"We've got to consider it," he said, according to NZ Herald.

Judge Becroft said there needed to be a debate around the issue so that young people could influence policy.

"We were the first to give the women the vote, and we were told in 1893, they weren't sufficiently educated or participated to make informed decisions - exactly what we hear about children," reported Radio New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

However both government and parliament did not support Judge Becroft's proposal.

"Lowering the voting age is not part of the coalition agreement between Labour and New Zealand First or the confidence and supply agreement between Labour and the Greens," Minister of Justice Andrew Little told 1 NEWS.

Yesterday, National Party leader Simon Bridges told media lowering the voting age was "certainly not a priority" and he did not think it was "necessarily something that needs to happen".

"Ultimately you'd have to see evidence base why that would be a good idea," he said in response to Judge Becroft's call to lower voting to 16.

He was also asked about his thoughts on the introduction of civics education in schools, which would teach youth about the political system.

"There's some desirable points around that, but again my focus is around ensuring we’re the best party in terms of the economy, ensuring the best opportunities for New Zealanders, those core bread and butter issues," Mr Bridges said.

Judge Becroft said a lowered voting age could be coupled with civics education, which in August last year was released as an election promise by now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Labour's School Leavers' Toolkit, which included teaching students "to drive, understand practical budgeting, be equipped with workplace skills, and learn how our political system operates through civics education at school".

"Every secondary school will be resourced to provide these courses," she said.

1 NEWS asked when this package was likely to begin, with Ministry of Youth spokesperson saying: "The Government supports civics education in schools as a way of engaging students in democracy and encouraging them to have a voice in decision making."

"The Minister of Education is working on how best to support schools in this space."

The Children's Commission has been approached for comment.

New Zealand lowered its voting age in 1974 to 18, after calls for saying those of an age that were able to be drafted into the defence force should be able to have a say in government.