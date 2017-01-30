 

Children won't be able to start school until they're five under planned changes by new Government

Children won't be able to start school until at least their fifth birthday under new rules to be introduced next year.

Submissions to parliament close tomorrow on the proposal allowing kids to start primary at the beginning of the term in which they turn five.
Cohort entry, allowing students to start school at the beginning of a term that is up to eight weeks before their fifth birthday was introduced by the former government earlier this year.

But the new Labour government plans to roll that back over concerns that schools that have adopted cohort entry will have four-year-olds enrolled.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins plans to limit cohort entry, requiring students are at least five before starting school.

Consistent attendance is not required until six.

Mr Hipkins has asked the ministry to draft an amendment to legislation, which would be progressed next year as part of broader changes to the Education Act.

National's education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye claimed in making the decision Mr Hipkins believed he knew better than parents.

"The law change will mean that some children will have to wait longer than their fifth birthday to start at the school that their parents have chosen for them if that school has adopted cohort entry," she said.

Ms Kaye said experts argued in favour of National's change believing it would help children transition to school more easily.

