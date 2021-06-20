Children under 14 shouldn't be playing contact sports like rugby — neuroscientist

Children under the age of 14 should not be playing contact sports such as rugby, a neuroscientist in the US told Sunday.

The co-founder of the Boston Brain Bank, Dr Chris Nowinski, helped former American football players win $1 billion in compensation from the NFL for the impact of repeated head knocks.

He said if children only started playing tackle rugby after the age of 14, long-term brain damage can be reduced.

“We’ve seen CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] in people who’ve died as young as 17, but we’ve also seen CTE in people who stop playing sports at 13,” Nowinski said.

The main concern is a condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE.

Sunday reporter Mark Crysell told 1 NEWS that CTE is caused by “repeated blows to the head or concussions”.

“It’s mainly found in contact sports players, also people who go to war,” Crysell said.

“Long-term, dementia; short-term, you can have – along the way to dementia – you can have serious mood disorders, depression, alcohol and drug abuse."



He said there has been "some spectacular mental declines" among NFL players which has ended in murder or suicides, the most famous of which is former New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

The former American football tight end committed suicide in prison at the age of 27 the day after being found not guilty of the shooting deaths of two other men.

“It’s worth remembering, it’s not just concussions – it can come from those subconcussive blows to the head that sports players may have thousands of over a career," he added.

Crysell said CTE “can only be diagnosed after death”, and it’s unknown at this stage if rugby players in New Zealand have been diagnosed with the disease.

The Human Brain Bank in New Zealand has only been asking for the brains of rugby players for the past two years and have yet to receive a brain with CTE.