Children with special needs not recommended to attend school at Alert Level 3, says Ministry of Education

Children with special needs shoult not attend school under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, the Ministry of Education recommends.

Director General of Health Ashely Bloomfield and Secretary of Education Iona Holsted answered some Covid-19 and education questions from the public this afternoon during a Facebook live.

Some schools and early childhood centres will be physically open for students up to year 10 next Wednesday. However, it's recommended that children who can stay at home, should continue doing so.

Ms Holsted said it's recommended that children with special needs who attend mainstream schools and have working parents continue to stay at home.

"We recommend those with special needs to remain at home," she said.

"As you know under Level 3 there is some flexibility about adding to your bubble, so that allows for parents to identify another person to join their bubble to be a caregiver and we would be encouraging those who need to go to work to do something of that sort for those children for the next fortnight at least under this setting."