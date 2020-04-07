Children who rely on school lunches now getting lockdown parcels delivered

Food parcels are being put together in overdrive as families struggle to make ends meet in lockdown.

Boxes of essentials were today delivered to just some of those who rely on getting lunch at school and those facing sudden job loss.

Eat My Lunch's usual sandwich delivery method for children in need is not an option during lockdown.

“Obviously with schools closing we had to come up with a different way of making sure kids were still getting food," Eat My Lunch’s Lisa King told 1 NEWS.

“Because they're at home now, they're actually missing out.”

They are now sending out parcels with ingredients to make a week’s worth of lunches at home.

“The logistics of delivering to 2000 kids individually, versus to schools has definitely been challenging for us,” Ms King said.

But they're not the only ones having to change tack.

KidsCan is organising special deliveries for families in isolated communities.

“We've repurposed our warehouse and we're packing 3300 boxes of food - 40kg each - that will feed a family of five for up to two weeks,” KidsCan Chief Executive Julie Chapman said.

Auckland Council has also set up a food distribution programme for those who are suffering hardship, due to Covid-19.

Auckland’s massive Spark Arena turned into food distribution centre for those who need help

It is seeing food parcels sent to those who have contacted its welfare team.

As part of the process, food is being sent to Spark Arena where it is being packaged.

Managing director Stuart Clumpas said using the facility like this was a good way to help Aucklanders in need, as well as provide work for his staff who were staring at an empty event schedule.

Many of them only got paid when shows were playing.