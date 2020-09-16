Children pulled from school bus, 40 injured after crash with train near Palmerston North

Forty people have been injured, including six students who were taken to hospital, following a crash involving a school bus and a train near Palmerston North.

St John says it was notified of a serious crash involving a bus and a train on Railway Road, Bunnythorpe, at around 8.04am today.

A St John spokesperson says six school children have been transported to Palmerston North Hospital to be treated.

Ambulance staff had been assessing 40 patients whose conditions varied from moderate to minor.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand officials earlier said crews were working to free the person from the bus.

Police earlier said indications were that the injuries suffered by the trapped person were serious, but later they indicated no children were seriously injured.

Police have asked parents that wish to collect their children to make themselves known to an officer at the scene who will assist them.

The Clevely Line level crossing near Railway Road in Bunnythorpe, Manawatu. Source: Google Streetview

KiwiRail has said it is "shocked" to learn of the crash between a bus and a train.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved," KiwiRail said in a statement.



"Our staff are on site and working with emergency services. We will work closely agencies for any investigation but for now the priority is allowing emergency services to do their job. The level crossing is protected by flashing lights and bells."