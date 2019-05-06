Children of parents with shared custody arrangements can travel between homes during Covid-19 lockdown

Children of parents with shared custody arrangements can travel between households amid the nationwide lockdown provided they are in the same community, the Family Court has said.

The child should be accompanied by an adult when moving between the two homes during this time.



Where there is a shared arrangement and the parents live in two separate towns, however, the safety of the children and others in their family units should not be compromised, especially if there are more than two homes involved, Principal Family Court Judge Jacquelyn Moran said in a press release.

Children will not be able to travel if they, or someone in either family unit, is unwell. They may travel once they are well again, Judge Moran said.

They will also be unable to travel if they, or people in the home, have gone overseas in the past 14 days; have been in close contact with someone currently being tested for Covid-19; or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus or is being tested.

Judge Moran said parents and caregivers should also discuss if shared custody arrangements could allow coronavirus to potentially spread and to reach an agreement.



This may mean a child may stay with one parent or caregiver for the initial four-week lockdown period.

Parents have been urged to act in the best interest of their child, their families and the wider community during this time, she said.

Judge Moran emphasised that children were precious and to focus on their safety and wellbeing more than ever.