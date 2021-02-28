TODAY |

Children left upset across Auckland after dozens of school camps canned due to lockdown

Emily van Velthooven, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Backyards across Auckland will be transformed into campsites this week, with dozens of school camps cancelled under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hundreds of schools across the city were meant to go on camp this week. Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds of pupils have been left disappointed, and schools left with thousands of dollars’ worth of food that is non-returnable after Auckland went into lockdown yesterday.

Year six student, Sylvie Simpson cried when she found out the news.

“I felt really upset … I just really hated it,” she told 1 NEWS.

That’s when her mother, Michaela Jack decided school camp didn’t have to be cancelled altogether, and she set up a tent.

“School camp is one of those pivotal moments. I can’t make up for it by setting up a little tent in the back garden, but it’s just creating some alternative experience for them,” she said.

Northcote Primary School Principal, Andy Brown’s shared the disappointment with his students.

“Camp is huge, just the social interactions, relationships. I think learning empathy for other children, resilience it’s a big part of Year 5 and 6.”

University students are also affected, with classes going online.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Education
Emily van Velthooven
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
South Auckland man infected with Covid-19 after family member's secret lockdown contact with another infected family
2
Morning Briefing March 1: Ardern sends blunt message as lockdown causes disarray
3
No arrests, as police receive reports of large gatherings in Auckland despite restrictions
4
Spread from weekend Covid-19 community cases 'could be faster', result in deaths, experts warn
5
Covid-19: New community case announced, linked to Auckland cluster
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
10:00

Spread from weekend Covid-19 community cases 'could be faster', result in deaths, experts warn
00:31

South Auckland man infected with Covid-19 after family member's secret lockdown contact with another infected family

Morning Briefing March 1: Ardern sends blunt message as lockdown causes disarray

National wants Covid-19 rule-breakers to be punished 'so others don't do it as well'