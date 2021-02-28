Children left upset across Auckland after dozens of school camps canned due to lockdown

Backyards across Auckland will be transformed into campsites this week, with dozens of school camps cancelled under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Hundreds of pupils have been left disappointed, and schools left with thousands of dollars’ worth of food that is non-returnable after Auckland went into lockdown yesterday.

Year six student, Sylvie Simpson cried when she found out the news.

“I felt really upset … I just really hated it,” she told 1 NEWS.

That’s when her mother, Michaela Jack decided school camp didn’t have to be cancelled altogether, and she set up a tent.

“School camp is one of those pivotal moments. I can’t make up for it by setting up a little tent in the back garden, but it’s just creating some alternative experience for them,” she said.

Northcote Primary School Principal, Andy Brown’s shared the disappointment with his students.

“Camp is huge, just the social interactions, relationships. I think learning empathy for other children, resilience it’s a big part of Year 5 and 6.”