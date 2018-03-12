 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The children of a woman who died after being crashed into by a vehicle fleeing police in Nelson, say they have been left "reeling from this senseless tragedy" which occurred yesterday morning.

Carmen Yanko.

Carmen Yanko.

Source: New Zealand Police

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers near Nelson in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Johnathan Tairakena, 25, and Phillip Stretch, 33, were also killed in the crash, which took place as they fled police.

Three people died near Nelson yesterday after a driver tried to flee authorities.
Source: Breakfast

Ms Yanko's children released a statement via police today outlining the sorrow of their loss.

"We as Carmen's children are heartbroken and reeling from this senseless tragedy that occurred early yesterday morning.

"She lived to be a mother and was there for us always.

"Carmen loved and lived fiercely and will be terribly missed by her family and friends," the statement read.

The deaths come as police are conducting a review into their procedures around pursuits.

Eight people died on the roads over the weekend, bringing the road toll to 78 for the year so far.
 

Related

Nelson

00:35
Three people died near Nelson yesterday after a driver tried to flee authorities.

Fatal Nelson police chase: Passenger had previously been jailed for drink-driving causing death, while a teenager
Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:43
1
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cyclone Hola to rocket past North Island as it delivers 'glancing blow' to the country

2
Johnathan Taha Tairakena

'I miss you sooo much' - brother of driver killed in Nelson police chase crash mourns, as innocent woman who died named

3
Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

4

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

01:13
5
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.

02:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cyclone Hola to rocket past North Island as it delivers 'glancing blow' to the country

The wild weather will be short-lived as the fast moving cyclone heads out to sea.

01:13
The cops gave chase in a sluggish motorboat making for a slow speed chase near Tauranga this morning.

Watch: Witness tells of police chase after man jumps into river from burning car and is pursued by cops who 'commandeered an old wooden motorboat'

The incident played out near Tauranga this morning.

00:12
It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Raw video: The moment tour helicopter crash lands in New York's East River leaving at least two dead

Six people were reportedly on-board when the crash occurred including the pilot who managed to escape.

Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

Carmen Yanko, 53, died when her car was hit by another fleeing police.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 