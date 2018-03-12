Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

The children of a woman who died after being crashed into by a vehicle fleeing police in Nelson, say they have been left "reeling from this senseless tragedy" which occurred yesterday morning.

Carmen Yanko. Source: New Zealand Police

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers near Nelson in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Johnathan Tairakena, 25, and Phillip Stretch, 33, were also killed in the crash, which took place as they fled police.

Ms Yanko's children released a statement via police today outlining the sorrow of their loss.

"We as Carmen's children are heartbroken and reeling from this senseless tragedy that occurred early yesterday morning.

"She lived to be a mother and was there for us always.

"Carmen loved and lived fiercely and will be terribly missed by her family and friends," the statement read.

The deaths come as police are conducting a review into their procedures around pursuits.