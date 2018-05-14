Children of Kiwi prisoners to benefit from New Zealand's gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Prime Minister revealed what New Zealand's gift to the upcoming royal wedding is, with a Kiwi charity that supports the children of prisoners receiving a donation on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behalf.

"Given new Zealand's close contact with the royal family, our connection with the royal family, we have decided, as we did with Prince William and Catherine, to make a donation to mark the occasion of their wedding," Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference today.

New Zealand will be giving $5000 to the charity Pillars.

"Pillars is a charity I have known for some time, it does amazing work with the children of prisoners and their family and whanau to achieve generational change, to support those children for better outcomes for them and their family," she said.

"We're very pleased to mark their wedding in this way."