Children in managed isolation at Hamilton hotel receive toys, gifts from Salvation Army

Around 60 children staying in managed isolation at a Hamilton hotel have received toys and gifts thanks to the Salvation Army.

Sixty children in managed isolation have received toys and gifts donated to the Salvation Army. Source: Facebook / Waikato DHB

"A big thanks to our friends at the Salvation Army for gifting toys and books to the children staying in managed isolation at the Ibis Hamilton," the Waikato DHB said today on Facebook.

"This kind gesture has been very well received and brings big smiles to the children’s faces."

The gifts are "put together and individualised" for children coming in for their Day 3 Covid-19 tests, the DHB said.