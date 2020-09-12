TODAY |

Children in managed isolation at Hamilton hotel receive toys, gifts from Salvation Army

Source:  1 NEWS

Around 60 children staying in managed isolation at a Hamilton hotel have received toys and gifts thanks to the Salvation Army.

"A big thanks to our friends at the Salvation Army for gifting toys and books to the children staying in managed isolation at the Ibis Hamilton," the Waikato DHB said today on Facebook.

"This kind gesture has been very well received and brings big smiles to the children’s faces."

The gifts are "put together and individualised" for children coming in for their Day 3 Covid-19 tests, the DHB said.

Around 60 children have received the gifts, which were donated by businesses and members of the public.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
