TODAY |

Children could be next in line for Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  1 NEWS

Children could be next in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, as the Government aims to push for as high a vaccination rate as possible throughout the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health said it was important to vaccinate all communities. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at the post-Cabinet address Monday afternoon, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health was exploring the possibility of vaccinating children aged between five and 11, in a bid to eliminate "vulnerable pockets" in the community that could suffer from a Covid-19 outbreak.

"It's important we vaccinate all our communities," Bloomfield said.

"It's no good if our overall rate is high but there are vulnerable pockets of unvaccinated people."

A child receives a vaccine. Source: istock.com

Bloomfield said the proposal to vaccinate children is waiting approval from the Government.

Over 140 children under nine have caught the virus during the current outbreak, making up nearly 15 per cent of the overall number of cases.

Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week

Bloomfield made no comment in regard to restrictions being eased when a specific vaccination rate was reached, but simply said the aim was to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
2
Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week
3
One of NZ's worst killers, Raymond Ratima, denied parole, remains risk
4
Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in South Auckland
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland's Level 4 lockdown will end this week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week

Full video: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland's Level 4 lockdown will end this week

Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
01:20

Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in South Auckland