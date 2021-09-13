Children could be next in line for Covid-19 vaccine

Children could be next in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, as the Government aims to push for as high a vaccination rate as possible throughout the community.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet address Monday afternoon, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health was exploring the possibility of vaccinating children aged between five and 11, in a bid to eliminate "vulnerable pockets" in the community that could suffer from a Covid-19 outbreak.

"It's important we vaccinate all our communities," Bloomfield said.

"It's no good if our overall rate is high but there are vulnerable pockets of unvaccinated people."

A child receives a vaccine. Source: istock.com

Bloomfield said the proposal to vaccinate children is waiting approval from the Government.

Over 140 children under nine have caught the virus during the current outbreak, making up nearly 15 per cent of the overall number of cases.

