Children carried down Waikato River after dam gates open

Four children have reportedly been carried down the Waikato River, north of Taupo.

The Waikato River.

Huka Falls River Cruise's Angela Kilmister told 1 NEWS three girls and one boy were swimming along from the Aratiatia Dam, 16km north of Taupo, when the gates opened and water rushed down.

"We heard the sirens for the dam gates opening and even though the group were quite far down the water is still strong," she said.

Ms Kilmister says the river along from the dam is heavily signed with "no swimming" warnings.

Two girls and one boy swam to the side of the river but a girl is still missing in the water, she added.

The three that made it out of the water have been treated by ambulance on site.

Search and rescue has responded to the call out.

The alarm was raised at 12.10pm.

