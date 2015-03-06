Children to benefit from Pharmac's funding of new treatments

Medicine for children is high on the list in the latest round of guaranteed funding announced by government drug-funding agency Pharmac.

Source: News

Five new treatments, and wider use of more than 30 existing treatments, will come into effect from July 1.

Pharmac decides which pharmaceuticals to publicly fund in New Zealand.

"The funding of melatonin for children and adolescents with insomnia will provide relief for over 1200 families across New Zealand, while roxithromycin dispersible tablets will make it easier for parents and caregivers to give this treatment to children," says Pharmac director of operations Sarah Fitt.

People with heart conditions will also benefit from the funding announcements, with ivabrandine being funded for adults, and sildenafil injection being funded for infants and children in intensive care.

New medicines for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and widened access to treatments for HIV and hepatitis C are also included.

Following the funding of hepatitis C treatment Harvoni in July last year for people with end-stage liver disease, Pharmac has been working on ways to widen access to more people, Ms Fitt said.