'A childhood myth is ruined' - First Man Clarke Gayford's incredible photo reveals close encounter with a shark - dolphin decides to watch

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford has had a close encounter with a shark.

Clarke Gayford posted this photo to Twitter. Source: Twitter/Clarke Gayford

Gayford, who was affectionately dubbed the first man of fishing by his partner the Prime Minister, posted a photo to Twitter.

The photo showed a bronze whaler attacking a pole Gayford was holding while a dolphin watches on from the background.

"So it turns out that not only do Dolphins not help, they actually quite like watching," Gayford wrote.

"A childhood myth is ruined."

It's unclear when the photo was taken.

Gayford is the host of the fishing show, Fish of the Day.