Childcare centre closed on Stewart Island as 'indeterminate' Covid-19 test result investigated

A person on Stewart Island is under investigation for a potential case of Covid-19 after receiving an indeterminate test result for the virus.

Border workers will soon have the choice to reduce the number of nasal swabs they have to complete. Source: Associated Press

The Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon the person, who's understood to be a child, is under investigation but a subsequent repeat test, along with tests from the person’s other family members, have all returned negative.

“The results of serology testing, due later today, will help provide more information as part of the ongoing investigation,” the Ministry of Health said.



“In the meantime, a number of precautionary steps are being taken.”



One of the precautions has seen a local childcare centre close for the rest of the week with possible local contacts asked to isolate until further information is available.

Half Moon Bay, Stewart Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

A community testing station has also been set up and will be open from 1pm today at the Community Centre for other members of the very small community.



The Ministry of Health said Public Health staff have so far been unable to identify any likely source of infection and given the relative isolation of the community, currently believe that it is most likely that the person is not a case.



“Given the isolated nature of the community the DHB is putting additional staff on the ground in Stewart Island today to provide testing, primarily for those in the community with symptoms and for anyone linked to the childcare centre.

“Any local residents seeking testing are expected to be able to be accommodated.”



Results from the additional tests are expected today.