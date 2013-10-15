Child unaccounted for as south Auckland sleepout goes up in flames

Source:
A 10-year-old is still missing from a south Auckland house where a sleepout went up in flames this afternoon.
Fire engine
Source: 1 NEWS
The fire is now out at the Papatoetoe property but the child remains unaccounted for, a fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The child is not in the building and emergency crews are at the scene.
